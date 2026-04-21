Greater Cayuga Nonprofit Summit
Greater Cayuga Nonprofit Summit
Join the United Way of Cayuga County and Catalyst Cayuga for a day of learning, networking, and capacity building at the annual Nonprofit Summit.
Tickets are $50 per attendee and include workshops, breakfast, lunch, snacks, and beverages!
Lodge at Welch Allyn
$50.00
08:00 AM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
United Way of Cayuga County
3152539741
jstone@unitedwayofcayugacounty.org
Artist Group Info
snorton@unitedwayofcayugacounty.org
Lodge at Welch Allyn
4355 State StreetSkaneateles Falls, New York 13153
3152539741
snorton@unitedwayofcayugacounty.org