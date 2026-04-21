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Greater Cayuga Nonprofit Summit

Greater Cayuga Nonprofit Summit

Join the United Way of Cayuga County and Catalyst Cayuga for a day of learning, networking, and capacity building at the annual Nonprofit Summit.

Tickets are $50 per attendee and include workshops, breakfast, lunch, snacks, and beverages!

Lodge at Welch Allyn
$50.00
08:00 AM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

United Way of Cayuga County
3152539741
jstone@unitedwayofcayugacounty.org
https://unitedwayofcayugacounty.org

Artist Group Info

snorton@unitedwayofcayugacounty.org
https://www.unitedwayofcayugacounty.org/
Lodge at Welch Allyn
4355 State Street
Skaneateles Falls, New York 13153
3152539741
snorton@unitedwayofcayugacounty.org
https://www.unitedwayofcayugacounty.org/nonprofit-summit