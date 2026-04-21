Growing Sweet Peppers and Lettuce in a Bucket: Croghan
Growing Sweet Peppers and Lettuce in a Bucket: Croghan
Sweet Peppers and Lettuce: Learning to Grow Produce. Peppers require warmer temperatures, full sun, and well-drained soil. We will transplant 1 pepper plant with lettuce. You will go home with a 5-gallon bucket, soil, 1 pepper, and lettuce. Come and enjoy the adventure of growing your own vegetables in containers that require little space and just a little TLC. Growing your own food is economical and healthy.
$5 per bucket
20-Bucket limit/Library
Contact Croghan Free Library to sign up.
Croghan Free Library
$5
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Mon, 1 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Cornell Cooperative Extension Lewis County
3153765270
lewis@cornell.edu
Artist Group Info
Mellissa Spence
mms427@cornell.edu
Croghan Free Library
9794 State Route 812Croghan, New York 13327
315-346-6521
crolib@ncls.org