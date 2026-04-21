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Growing Sweet Peppers and Lettuce in a Bucket: Harrisville

Growing Sweet Peppers and Lettuce in a Bucket: Harrisville

Sweet Peppers and Lettuce: Learning to Grow Produce. Peppers require warmer temperatures, full sun, and well-drained soil. We will transplant 1 pepper plant with lettuce. You will go home with a 5-gallon bucket, soil, 1 pepper, and lettuce. Come and enjoy the adventure of growing your own vegetables in containers that require little space and just a little TLC. Growing your own food is economical and healthy.
$5 per bucket
20-Bucket limit/Library
Contact Harrisville Free Library to sign up.

Harrisville Free Library
$5
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Cornell Cooperative Extension Lewis County
3153765270
lewis@cornell.edu
ccelewis.org

Artist Group Info

Mellissa Spence
mms427@cornell.edu
https://ccelewis.org/staff/mellissa-spence
Harrisville Free Library
8209 Main Street
Harrisville, New York 13648
315-543-2577
harlib@ncls.org
https://www.harrisvillefreelibrary.org/