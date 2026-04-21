Growing Sweet Peppers and Lettuce in a Bucket: Osceola
Growing Sweet Peppers and Lettuce in a Bucket: Osceola
Sweet Peppers and Lettuce: Learning to Grow Produce. Peppers require warmer temperatures, full sun, and well-drained soil. We will transplant 1 pepper plant with lettuce. You will go home with a 5-gallon bucket, soil, 1 pepper, and lettuce. Come and enjoy the adventure of growing your own vegetables in containers that require little space and just a little TLC. Growing your own food is economical and healthy.
$5 per bucket
20-Bucket limit/Library
Contact Osceola Public Library to sign up.
Osceola Public Library
$5
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Cornell Cooperative Extension Lewis County
3153765270
lewis@cornell.edu
Artist Group Info
Mellissa Spence
mms427@cornell.edu
Osceola Public Library
2117 North Osceola RoadOsceola , New York 13316
315-599-7122
osclib@ncls.org