Growing Sweet Peppers and Lettuce in a Bucket: West Leyden

Sweet Peppers and Lettuce: Learning to Grow Produce. Peppers require warmer temperatures, full sun, and well-drained soil. We will transplant 1 pepper plant with lettuce. You will go home with a 5-gallon bucket, soil, 1 pepper, and lettuce. Come and enjoy the adventure of growing your own vegetables in containers that require little space and just a little TLC. Growing your own food is economical and healthy.

$5 per bucket

20-Bucket limit/Library

Contact West Leyden - Town of Lewis Library to sign up.