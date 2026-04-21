Guest Artist and Author Bernie Freytag: "Seeing the Voices"

As an illustrator and author, Bernie Freytag uses art to explore themes like mindfulness, wonder, and our connection to the natural world and beyond. He’s drawn (pun intended) to the in-between space where adult and children’s art meet—where simplicity can carry depth, and a playful image can spark reflection. Freytag’s illustrations aim to invite pause, curiosity, and sometimes a smile. He has written and illustrated two all-ages books, "Find Wonder in the Ordinary" and "The Curious Reality in Imagination," and illustrated "Beyond Who," a children’s book written by his sister and niece.

"I’ll always explore the infinite ways art can bring people of all ages into a shared experience of imagination, and meaning," Freytag said.

Freytag has been an artistic creator his entire life. As one of his lifelong friends recently said, "Scribble something. Hand it to him, and he’ll turn it into a masterful piece of art." Please join Cazenovia Artisans on Oct. 2 for Freytag’s reception and an imaginative experience.

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