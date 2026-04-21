Hairspray (1988)
Hairspray (1988)
When Tracy Turnblad (Ricki Lake), an overweight teen, auditions for a spot on a popular teen dance show, she beats out the spiteful Amber von Tussle (Colleen Fitzpatrick), winning over Amber’s boyfriend (Michael St. Gerard) in the process. After meeting some Black students at her school, Tracy begins to push for more racial integration on the dance show. This gets her into trouble on many sides, especially with Amber’s pushy parents (Sonny Bono, Deborah Harry).
Movie Rating: PG
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minute
This screening is sponsored by the Rochester Area Community Foundation.
The Smith Opera House
adults/seniors $12.93, students/youth $8.95
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Smith Center for the Arts
(315) 781-5483
boxoffice@thesmith.org
The Smith Opera House
82 Seneca StreetGeneva, New York 14456
(315) 781-5483
boxoffice@thesmith.org