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“Harriet: A Taste of Freedom” Shuttle Tour

“Harriet: A Taste of Freedom” Shuttle Tour

Explore the cultural sites of Auburn and experience the full scale of the citywide art exhibition “Harriet: A Taste of Freedom.” Featuring the work of over 45 participating artists, you will join Curator Larry Poncho Brown on this tour as you dive deep into the artwork inspired by the legacy of Auburn’s best-known resident: Harriet Tubman.

Lunch and parking passes are included in the price of admission.

$50 Shuttle Tour Admission, $40 Self-Transport Admission

NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center & Auburn NY Visitor Center
$40-$50
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Cayuga Museum of History & Art
3152538051
geoffrey@cayugamuseum.org
https://cayugamuseum.org/
NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center & Auburn NY Visitor Center
25 South Street
Auburn, New York 13021
(315) 258-9820
info@equalrightsheritage.com
https://equalrightsheritage.com/