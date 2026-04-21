“Harriet: A Taste of Freedom” Shuttle Tour

Explore the cultural sites of Auburn and experience the full scale of the citywide art exhibition “Harriet: A Taste of Freedom.” Featuring the work of over 45 participating artists, you will join Curator Larry Poncho Brown on this tour as you dive deep into the artwork inspired by the legacy of Auburn’s best-known resident: Harriet Tubman.

Lunch and parking passes are included in the price of admission.

$50 Shuttle Tour Admission, $40 Self-Transport Admission

