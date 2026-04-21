© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Haymakers for Hope: Hope NYC XIV

Haymakers for Hope: Hope NYC XIV

Haymakers for Hope, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds for cancer research and care, is returning to NYC for its 14th annual charity boxing event. Unlike typical boxing matches, Haymakers for Hope gives men and women the opportunity to step into the ring for the first time to fight for a cause bigger than themselves. Selected from a pool of applicants, the fighters undergo a training program with expert USA Boxing-registered trainers and face off in official bouts in front of thousands of supporters, all while raising funds for a cancer charity that is personally meaningful to them.

This high-energy boxing event will take place on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hammerstein Ballroom, bringing together live boxing and philanthropy for an unforgettable night dedicated to knocking out cancer.

The Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Haymakers for Hope
info@haymakersforhope.org
https://haymakersforhope.org/
The Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center
311 W 34th St
New York, New York 10001