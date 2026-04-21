Haymakers for Hope: Hope NYC XIV

Haymakers for Hope, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds for cancer research and care, is returning to NYC for its 14th annual charity boxing event. Unlike typical boxing matches, Haymakers for Hope gives men and women the opportunity to step into the ring for the first time to fight for a cause bigger than themselves. Selected from a pool of applicants, the fighters undergo a training program with expert USA Boxing-registered trainers and face off in official bouts in front of thousands of supporters, all while raising funds for a cancer charity that is personally meaningful to them.

This high-energy boxing event will take place on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hammerstein Ballroom, bringing together live boxing and philanthropy for an unforgettable night dedicated to knocking out cancer.