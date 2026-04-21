Health and Safety While Living Alone
Health and Safety While Living Alone
Wednesday, September 16, at 5:30 p.m., held online
24 million adults over age 50 live alone in the U.S. This session presents information and resources to improve the health, safety and quality of life for those who live alone. Providers from the University Geriatricians team will discuss the many factors to consider for general home safety, nutrition and hydration, mental health, transportation and more.
Speakers:
- Stephanie McGrath, FNP, Nurse Practitioner of Geriatrics Medicine
- Andrea Jones, NP, Nurse Practitioner of Geriatrics Medicine, Upstate Medical University
HealthLink at Upstate Medical University
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Upstate Medical University's HealthLink program
3154648668
hlthlink@upstate.edu
HealthLink at Upstate Medical University
6333 State Route 298East Syracuse, New York 13057
3154648668
hlthlink@upstate.edu