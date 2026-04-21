Nov. 13 – 21, 2026 | Opening Night: Nov. 14

Produced by The Department of Drama in Syracuse University's College of Visual and Performing Arts, performed at Syracuse Stage.

Shakespeare's history play follows England's young King Henry V as he presses his claim to the French throne and leads his weary troops into the decisive Battle of Agincourt, testing what it truly costs to be a leader in wartime. Directed by John Tufts.