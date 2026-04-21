'Henry V'
'Henry V'
Nov. 13 – 21, 2026 | Opening Night: Nov. 14
Produced by The Department of Drama in Syracuse University's College of Visual and Performing Arts, performed at Syracuse Stage.
Shakespeare's history play follows England's young King Henry V as he presses his claim to the French throne and leads his weary troops into the decisive Battle of Agincourt, testing what it truly costs to be a leader in wartime. Directed by John Tufts.
Syracuse Stage
$8+
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Nov 21, 2026.
Event Supported By
Syracuse Stage
315-443-3275
boxoffice@syraucsestage.org
Syracuse Stage
820 E. Genesee St.Syracsue, New York 13210
315-443-3275
boxoffice@syracusestage.org