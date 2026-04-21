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HERHealth Conference

HERHealth Conference

Join us for a full-day conference for CNY women navigating perimenopause and menopause.

Women are often confused by overwhelming options and a lack of clinical guidance, compounded by historical gaps in research and societal silence around women's health.

The HERHealth Conference was created to address these obstacles in a single day, bringing regional medical specialists under one roof.

Event Highlights:

Kick off the morning with opening remarks from 93Q’s Amy Robbins.

Access to one of CNY’s few Menopause Society Certified Practitioners.

Choose workshops focused on hormone therapy, menopause, pelvic floor health, nutrition, breast health, physical therapy, financial planning, bodyweight training, and mind-body practices like breathwork.

Wrap up the day with a direct Q&A session featuring our specialist panel.

Leave with the tools, clarity, and terminology needed to navigate body changes and advocate for your health with confidence.

Advance registration is required. Visit https://www.herhealthconference.org to secure your ticket and view the full schedule.

DoubleTree by Hilton Syracuse
110.00
08:45 AM - 03:45 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

HERHealth Conference
(617) 620-2148
herhealthconference@gmail.com
https://www.herhealthconference.org/
DoubleTree by Hilton Syracuse
6301 Route 298
Syracuse, New York