Herpetology: Reptiles & Amphibians

Friday, August 14, 1 p.m.

Saturday, August 15, 1 p.m.

Snakes, turtles, frogs, toads and salamanders will be the topic for exploration. Join Naturalist Jim D’Angelo and help search for these sometimes creepy critters and learn the truth about their beneficial behavior in our ecosystem. The program is ideal for kids with a parent as well as anyone with an interest in herpetology, the study of reptiles and amphibians.

