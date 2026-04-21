His Majesty Waltz
His Majesty Waltz
Ukrainian-born Marina Gorelaya, who holds a Ph.D. in music from the Kyiv State Tchaikovsky Conservatory, will present a fascinating hourlong performance/seminar on waltzes and their place in musical history. The concert is part of the church's Sanctuary Seasonings arts series, and is free. The church is fully accessible; a reception will follow.
United Presbyterian Church of Cortland
02:00 PM - 03:10 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Sanctuary Seasonings @ United Presbyterian Church
607-756-5689
officeadmin@unitedpresbyterian.net
Artist Group Info
Marina Gorelaya
pifry1685@gmail.com
United Presbyterian Church of Cortland
25 Church StreetCortland, NY, 13045
16077565689
officeadmin@unitedpresbyterian.net