© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

His Majesty Waltz

His Majesty Waltz

Ukrainian-born Marina Gorelaya, who holds a Ph.D. in music from the Kyiv State Tchaikovsky Conservatory, will present a fascinating hourlong performance/seminar on waltzes and their place in musical history. The concert is part of the church's Sanctuary Seasonings arts series, and is free. The church is fully accessible; a reception will follow.

United Presbyterian Church of Cortland
02:00 PM - 03:10 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Sanctuary Seasonings @ United Presbyterian Church
607-756-5689
officeadmin@unitedpresbyterian.net
https://www.unitedpresbyterian.net/

Artist Group Info

Marina Gorelaya
pifry1685@gmail.com
United Presbyterian Church of Cortland
25 Church Street
Cortland, NY, 13045
16077565689
officeadmin@unitedpresbyterian.net