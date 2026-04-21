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Holiday Card Making Class for Adults

Holiday Card Making Class for Adults

Just in time for the holidays, the Friends of NOPL Cicero invite you to the Stampin' Up! Holiday Card Making Class for adults only. All supplies provided.

Registration is required and opens at 12 noon on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Register at https://onlib-nopl.libcal.com/event/17268206 or call (315) 699-2032.

Northern Onondaga Public Library - Cicero
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Northern Onondaga Public Library - Cicero
315-699-2032
Northern Onondaga Public Library
Northern Onondaga Public Library - Cicero
8686 Knowledge Lane
Cicero, New York 13039
315-699-2032
enews@nopl.org
https://www.nopl.org