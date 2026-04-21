The alpacas at Shepherds Creek Alpacas will be welcoming holiday visitors, posing for pictures and hoping for treats on Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., from November 28 through December 19! Visitors can enjoy the alpacas and visit our Farm Shop for unique and beautiful alpaca gift items. Located just across the road from Hunt's Tree Farm, where you can enjoy more Holiday fun and shop for beautiful wreaths, U-cut, and pre-cut Christmas trees!