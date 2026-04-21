December 5 – 6, 2026, 9:00 a.m.⁠–⁠5:00 p.m.

Celebrate the season with a festive, family-friendly weekend the first weekend of December. Enjoy holiday crafts, cheerful music, and magical moments with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Discounted Make Your Own Glass reservations for December 5–6 will open in the fall, so check back to make your reservations.

Free Admission

Capture the light of the season at the Museum! You'll find all things shimmery, sparkly, and twinkling throughout our collections and demonstrations. Admission is free for the entire weekend and includes access to our galleries and glassmaking demonstrations.

Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Santa and Mrs. Claus enjoy glass just as much as we do! They will be stopping in to enjoy the festive weekend. Swing by, snap a photo and share what gifts you are wishing for this holiday season.

Special Holiday Glassmaking Projects

This weekend only, enjoy discounted Holiday Open House glassmaking experiences in the Make Your Own Glass workshop, each day, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Reservations open in the fall, so please check back! Make your own ornaments, frosted sandblasted cups, or simply take advantage of our discounted rates only available during Holiday Open House.

Holiday-Themed Hot Glass Demos

Take off the chill by warming up in our Amphitheater Hot Shop. Watch as our Hot Glass Team gets into the seasonal spirit with holiday-themed creations.

Seasonal Displays and Photo Opportunities Galore

Capture lasting memories with our beloved glass displays. Take a photo with the Museum's 14-foot Glass Ornament Tree, Glass Feast, Tree of Life Menorah, Kwanzaa Setting, or Advent Wreath.

The Elves are Back!

Did you spot and help us catch all the elves last year? Think again! These merry-making tricksters have returned for round two of holiday fun!

Help us find them and collect a prize in the Admissions Lobby.

Swing by the Grinch Lounge

Need some downtime this season? Relax, play, add your heart to the Grinch Tree, and snap a silly photo or two in the Grinch Lounge.

Studio Sale

The Studio hosts artists from around the world. Each year, we offer visitors the opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind glass pieces created by these artists. Come explore works crafted by some of the finest talents and take home a unique piece of art. Proceeds from the glass sale support The Studio Scholarship and Residency Fund.

Cookie Decorating & Hands-on Crafts

Cookie Decorating (free): Let the scent of freshly baked cookies jump-start your holiday! Decorate your own seasonal treat while enjoying our free Grinch Punch.

Hands-On Crafts ($1-$5): Create your own holiday memories with crafts, plus a few free options for all ages.

Musical Performances

Enjoy festive, local music at the Museum's Holiday Open House. Community musical groups will play seasonal melodies and other favorites to set the holiday scene.

Stay tuned for a musical line-up that includes local legends and new soon-to-be favorites!

Browse The Shops

Shopping this holiday has never been so relaxing or fun. Select from a wide range of handmade, local and imported glass gifts at The Shops.