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Homestyle Homicide: The Freagan Family Reunion

Homestyle Homicide: The Freagan Family Reunion

Interactive Mystery Dinner Theater

Come a runnin’, cousins, ’cause it’s time again for the annual family reunion and the whole Freagan family is gonna be there! We’re gonna have vittles, singin’, hootin’, and hollerin’, and, of course, no family gathering would be complete without the annual pig-calling contest! Dang, you might even win a big ol’ slop bucket full of money! Yeehaw! Best watch your step on the farm this year, though. Pa’s been hitting the moonshine a might too hard and is about to lose the farm to that no-good snake, Beauregard Hogwallerin! When the girls find out, somebody could end up on the barbecue!

Audience members get to eat, drink, laugh, and solve the mystery as they play along with five very suspicious characters in an interactive show!

Home Team Pub
$49.99 plus tax and gratuity for dinner and show
07:00 PM - 09:45 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

The Home Team Pub
315-622-6262
hometeampub@gmail.com
https://www.hometeampub.com/

Artist Group Info

The ACME Mystery Co
info@acmemysterytheater.com
https://acmemysterytheater.com/
Home Team Pub
7990 Oswego Road
Liverpool, New York 13090
315-622-6262
hometeampub@gmail.com
https://www.hometeampub.com/