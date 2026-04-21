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How to Find Reliable Health Information

How to Find Reliable Health Information

Tuesday, September 22, at 5 p.m., held online

Finding reliable health information on the internet can be a challenge. Artificial intelligence, unproven social media advice and scammer websites can overwhelm the good information available. Join an expert clinical librarian to learn what to look for when searching for health information online and avoid the pitfalls.

Speaker: Sarah Lawler, MSLIS, Clinical Outreach Librarian, Health Sciences Library, Upstate Medical University

HealthLink at Upstate Medical University
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Upstate Medical University's HealthLink program
3154648668
hlthlink@upstate.edu
https://www.upstate.edu/hospital/health/healthlink/
HealthLink at Upstate Medical University
6333 State Route 298
East Syracuse, New York 13057
3154648668
hlthlink@upstate.edu
https://www.upstate.edu/hospital/health/healthlink/