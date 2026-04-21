How to Find Reliable Health Information
How to Find Reliable Health Information
Tuesday, September 22, at 5 p.m., held online
Finding reliable health information on the internet can be a challenge. Artificial intelligence, unproven social media advice and scammer websites can overwhelm the good information available. Join an expert clinical librarian to learn what to look for when searching for health information online and avoid the pitfalls.
Speaker: Sarah Lawler, MSLIS, Clinical Outreach Librarian, Health Sciences Library, Upstate Medical University
HealthLink at Upstate Medical University
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Upstate Medical University's HealthLink program
3154648668
hlthlink@upstate.edu
HealthLink at Upstate Medical University
6333 State Route 298East Syracuse, New York 13057
3154648668
hlthlink@upstate.edu