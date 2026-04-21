How to Pay for Long-Term Care: Understanding Your Options
How to Pay for Long-Term Care: Understanding Your Options
In this second of two classes in this series, Timothy P. Crisafulli, Esq., will help attendees understand how to preserve assets from the costs of long-term care. He will compare benefits provided by private insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid. He will conclude by sharing options for anyone facing long-term care costs, from those with plenty of time to do advanced planning to those who are already residing in a nursing home. We encourage attendees to attend both classes in the series but are not required to.
Hosted in the community room.
Oswego Public Library
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Crisafulli Estate Planning & Elder Law, P.C.
315-309-8211
info@cepelaw.com
Oswego Public Library