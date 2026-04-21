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Improvised Dungeons & Dragons: Halloween Edition

Improvised Dungeons & Dragons: Halloween Edition

Syracuse Improv presents Improvised Dungeons & Dragons: Halloween Edition, a live comedy adventure shaped by audience suggestions. The cast creates a fantasy story on the spot. No D&D experience is needed. Costumes are encouraged. Ages 18+.

Monday, October 26, 2026, at The Song & Dance, 115 E Jefferson St, Syracuse. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m.; estimated end time: 10 p.m. Eastern.

The Song & Dance
$15.71 advertised
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Mon, 26 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Syracuse Improv Community, Inc.
https://syracuseimprov.com/
The Song & Dance
115 E Jefferson St
Syracuse, New York 13202
https://www.ticketweb.com/event/improvised-dungeons-dragons-the-song-dance-tickets/14805473?REFID=clientsitewp