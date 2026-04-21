Syracuse Improv presents Improvised Dungeons & Dragons: Halloween Edition, a live comedy adventure shaped by audience suggestions. The cast creates a fantasy story on the spot. No D&D experience is needed. Costumes are encouraged. Ages 18+.

Monday, October 26, 2026, at The Song & Dance, 115 E Jefferson St, Syracuse. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m.; estimated end time: 10 p.m. Eastern.