Independence Day Elevated with Truly Yours at Arlo NoMad

This Independence Day, ART Nomad, the scenic rooftop at Arlo NoMad, will host its annual 4th of July Rooftop Party. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Independence Day Elevated Event will offer four hours of premium open bar, serving up unparalleled views of the Empire State Building light show and fireworks across the New York City skyline.

Throughout the evening, savor chef-crafted bites and seasonal small plates designed for sharing and mingling, served alongside handcrafted cocktails, wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages. A live DJ will perform throughout the evening.

ART NoMad sits 31 floors above the streets of New York, with some of the best views of the Manhattan skyline and a completely transparent skywalk, allowing guests to see straight down onto the bustling streets of New York. The space is completed with bright, colorful umbrellas and seating that are perfect for lounging and mingling.

The space is complemented by New York’s tallest mural, a 30’ x 40’ piece that encapsulates a glowing figure moving through space, inspired by the energy that ties people together. The mural’s message is reflected at ART NoMad, as guests share a unique experience highlighting the beauty of connection that’s celebrated from high above ground.

Brought to you by Yours Truly NYC, early bird tickets are priced at $117.02 per person. Tickets are on sale via Eventbrite. All access pricing goes up to $141.42. Pricing includes gratuity.