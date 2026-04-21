Jazz at The Other Side presents John Piazza, Jr.
Jazz at The Other Side presents John Piazza, Jr.
Join John Piazza Jr. for a live jazz performance featuring a dynamic lineup of guest musicians.
Saturday, Oct. 17, at 7:30 p.m.
Featured Musicians:
- John Piazza Jr.
- David Solazzo, piano
- Lou Smaldone, bass
- Mike Melito, drums
- Mike Dubaniewicz, saxophone
Admission & Reservations:
- Tickets: $25 general admission | $15 for students
- Reservations: Call 315-735-4825 or email kodomenico@verizon.net to reserve tickets.
The Other Side Community Forum & Gallery
$15 student, $25 adult
07:30 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Other Side Community Forum and Gallery
(315) 735-4825
contact@theothersideutica.org
The Other Side Community Forum & Gallery
2011 Genessee St.Utica, New York 13501
(315) 735-4825
contact@theothersideutica.org