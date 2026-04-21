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Jazz at The Other Side presents John Piazza, Jr.

Jazz at The Other Side presents John Piazza, Jr.

Join John Piazza Jr. for a live jazz performance featuring a dynamic lineup of guest musicians.

Saturday, Oct. 17, at 7:30 p.m.

Featured Musicians:

  • John Piazza Jr.
  • David Solazzo, piano
  • Lou Smaldone, bass
  • Mike Melito, drums
  • Mike Dubaniewicz, saxophone

Admission & Reservations:

  • Tickets: $25 general admission | $15 for students
  • Reservations: Call 315-735-4825 or email kodomenico@verizon.net to reserve tickets.
The Other Side Community Forum & Gallery
$15 student, $25 adult
07:30 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The Other Side Community Forum and Gallery
(315) 735-4825
contact@theothersideutica.org
https://theothersideutica.org/
The Other Side Community Forum & Gallery
2011 Genessee St.
Utica, New York 13501
(315) 735-4825
contact@theothersideutica.org
https://theothersideutica.org/