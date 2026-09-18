Jerry Rescue 175th Anniversary Forum

Join the Erie Canal Museum, New York Power Authority, and New York State Canal Corporation for a look at the monumental Jerry Rescue and how its history connects to the larger context of the abolition movement along the Erie Canal.

The program begins at 6 p.m. in the Everson Museum auditorium with a multimedia presentation by Yao Kahlil Newkirk regarding his research into Buffalo's Peyton Harris, a prominent Black canal boat owner and abolitionist. Following the presentation, Newkirk will participate in a panel discussion featuring:

Kyle Bass , associate professor of theater at Colgate University and resident playwright at Syracuse Stage

, associate professor of theater at Colgate University and resident playwright at Syracuse Stage Ckristina Bennett , 6-8 social studies instructional coach for the Syracuse City School District

, 6-8 social studies instructional coach for the Syracuse City School District Robert Searing, curator of history at the Onondaga Historical Association

This event will be livestreamed via Zoom with support from Visual Technologies. Attendees can register for either in-person or virtual attendance.

Presenter Bios