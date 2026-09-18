Jerry Rescue 175th Anniversary Forum
Jerry Rescue 175th Anniversary Forum
Join the Erie Canal Museum, New York Power Authority, and New York State Canal Corporation for a look at the monumental Jerry Rescue and how its history connects to the larger context of the abolition movement along the Erie Canal.
The program begins at 6 p.m. in the Everson Museum auditorium with a multimedia presentation by Yao Kahlil Newkirk regarding his research into Buffalo's Peyton Harris, a prominent Black canal boat owner and abolitionist. Following the presentation, Newkirk will participate in a panel discussion featuring:
- Kyle Bass, associate professor of theater at Colgate University and resident playwright at Syracuse Stage
- Ckristina Bennett, 6-8 social studies instructional coach for the Syracuse City School District
- Robert Searing, curator of history at the Onondaga Historical Association
This event will be livestreamed via Zoom with support from Visual Technologies. Attendees can register for either in-person or virtual attendance.
Presenter Bios
- Yao Kahlil Newkirk is a multidisciplinary artist, scholar, poet, author, artist manager, and professional keynote speaker whose work lies at the intersection of performance, racial trauma, and Black cultural expression. He holds a B.A. and M.A. in theater performance and is completing his Ph.D. in Africana and American studies at the University at Buffalo. As founder and artistic director of Black Feather Theatre Company, Newkirk leads a traveling collective staging provocative, socially engaged works centering voices from the Black diaspora. His recognized durational performance, "Separation Anxiety," honored Trayvon Martin and victims of racial violence through a one-year embodiment of mourning, resistance, and artistic testimony.
- Kyle Bass is a playwright, screenwriter, and librettist whose work spans theater, opera, and film. His plays include "The Floydians," "Toliver & Wakeman," "Tender Rain," "Salt City Blues," "Possessing Harriet," and "Citizen James, or The Young Man Without a Country." His upcoming plays include "The Civilities," premiering at Franklin Stage Company in 2026, and "The Black Nationals," set to premiere at Syracuse Stage in 2027. In collaboration with MacArthur Fellow Ping Chong, Bass co-authored "Cry for Peace: Voices from the Congo." He adapted the libretto for "Treemonisha" for the Washington National Opera and authored "Libba Cotten: Here This Day." He also collaborated with Carrie Mae Weems on "Grace Notes: Reflections for Now," co-authored the screenplay for the feature film "Day of Days," and wrote the short film "Northeast." A three-time NYFA Fellow, Bass is resident playwright at Syracuse Stage and associate professor of theater at Colgate University. Learn more on Kyle Bass's Official Website.
- Ckristina Bennett is an instructional coach in 6-8 social studies at the Syracuse City School District and a Ph.D. candidate in teaching and curriculum at Syracuse University's School of Education.
- Robert Searing is the curator of history at the Onondaga Historical Association (OHA). Chartered in 1863, OHA operates six museums, including the Onondaga Historical Museum, Skä·noñh – Great Law of Peace Center, Onondaga Veterans Museum, Regional Aviation History Museum at Hancock International Airport, and the Brewseum at Heritage Hill Brewhouse. Searing writes a weekly column for The Post-Standard and Syracuse.com, and hosts "Repeating History," a radio show and podcast on WCNY 91.3 FM. He holds a B.A. in history from Binghamton University and an M.A. and M.Phil. in American history from Syracuse University.
Everson Museum of Art
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Erie Canal Museum
(315) 471-0593
marketing@eriecanalmuseum.org
Artist Group Info
natalie@eriecanalmuseum.org
Everson Museum of Art
401 Harrison StSyracuse, New York 13202