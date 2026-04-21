Join Sungold’s Lobby Bar at Arlo Williamsburg for US Open Honey Deuce, Screenings & Giveaways

This US Open season, Arlo Williamsburg is partnering with Grey Goose for sponsored activations, branded giveaways and plenty of Honey Deuces to keep the tennis energy going beyond the courts, plus match screenings at Sungold’s Lobby Bar.

Come for all match screenings of Grey Goose’s iconic Honey Deuce ($21) at Arlo Williamsburg’s farm-forward restaurant Sungold, ideal for pairing with summer shareables including Maplebrook Burrata and the Celery Root Latke with pear butter.

Then, on September 2 from 4-6 p.m., Grey Goose will host Honey Deuce activations at Sungold’s Lobby Bar and rooftop escape ART Williamsburg for sweeping Manhattan views. Sip the tournament's signature cocktail, take home branded Grey Goose giveaways including signature Honey Deuce cups, and play ping pong on the patio while catching the match action.