Join Sungold’s Patio for Beau Haus: Juneteenth Edition

Join the Patio at Sungold inside Arlo Williamsburg for Beau Haus: Juneteenth Edition, an intentional gathering centered on culture, conversation and collective presence.

Curated by Creative Chic, the evening brings together refined cocktails, an elevated atmosphere and curated Sounds by DJ Antoinette will carry guests into the night. Designed as a space for connection and celebration, Beau Haus invites guests to gather, reflect and celebrate Juneteenth in community.

Attendees can imbibe on limited-time cocktails, including the Beau Glow and The Reverie.

The event is free. Guests must RSVP.

