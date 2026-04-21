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Kids Bake: Thanksgiving Treats

Kids Bake: Thanksgiving Treats

Learn to make a variety of yummy appetizers that are perfect for Thanksgiving. Kids will work together to make a caramel apple cheesecake dip, baked macaroni and cheese cups and Oreo Turkeys.

Registration is required at https://onlib-nopl.libcal.com/event/17330936 or call 315-458-6184. For kids in grades 3-7 only.

NOPL North Syracuse
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

NOPL North Syracuse
3154586184
https://onlibnopl.evanced.info/signup
NOPL North Syracuse
100 Trolley Barn Lane
North Syracuse, New York 13212
315-458-6184
https://onlib-nopl.libcal.com/calendars?t=d&amp;q=mary%20gardner&amp;cid=-1&amp;cal=-1&amp;inc=0