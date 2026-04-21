Kids Bake: Thanksgiving Treats
Kids Bake: Thanksgiving Treats
Learn to make a variety of yummy appetizers that are perfect for Thanksgiving. Kids will work together to make a caramel apple cheesecake dip, baked macaroni and cheese cups and Oreo Turkeys.
Registration is required at https://onlib-nopl.libcal.com/event/17330936 or call 315-458-6184. For kids in grades 3-7 only.
NOPL North Syracuse
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
NOPL North Syracuse
3154586184
NOPL North Syracuse
100 Trolley Barn LaneNorth Syracuse, New York 13212
315-458-6184