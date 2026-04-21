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'Les Misérables'

Les Misérables promo poster

'Les Misérables'

Nov. 27, 2026 – Jan. 3, 2027 | Opening Night: Dec. 4

A holiday co-production between Syracuse Stage and Syracuse University's Department of Drama, part of the College of Visual and Performing Arts.

This Tony Award-winning musical adaptation of Victor Hugo's novel follows ex-convict Jean Valjean's quest for redemption amid revolutionary France, featuring beloved songs like "I Dreamed a Dream" and "One Day More." Directed by Robert Hupp. Note: not included in the Department of Drama subscription package, though subscriber discounts apply.

Syracuse Stage
$8+
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Jan 03, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Syracuse Stage
315-443-3275
boxoffice@syraucsestage.org
https://www.syracusestage.org
Syracuse Stage
820 E. Genesee St.
Syracsue, New York 13210
315-443-3275
boxoffice@syracusestage.org
https://www.syracusestage.org