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Lorenzo Driving Competition

Lorenzo Driving Competition

The Lorenzo landscape will serve as the backdrop for the 50th annual Lorenzo Driving Competition, a display of horse-and-carriage driving skill, timing, and style. Exhibits, sales, refreshments, and demonstrations are also offered. Sponsored by the Lorenzo Driving Competition, Inc. Admission to the show is free. For more information, visit lorenzodriving.org or e-mail lorenzodriving@gmail.com.

Lorenzo State Historic Site
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jul 19, 2026.

Event Supported By

Lorenzo Driving Competition
315-655-3200
lorenzodriving@gmail.com
https://lorenzodriving.org/

Artist Group Info

NYS Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
Lorenzo State Historic Site
17 Rippleton Road
Cazenovia, New York 13035
315-655-3200
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
https://parks.ny.gov/