Lorenzo Driving Competition
Lorenzo Driving Competition
The Lorenzo landscape will serve as the backdrop for the 50th annual Lorenzo Driving Competition, a display of horse-and-carriage driving skill, timing, and style. Exhibits, sales, refreshments, and demonstrations are also offered. Sponsored by the Lorenzo Driving Competition, Inc. Admission to the show is free. For more information, visit lorenzodriving.org or e-mail lorenzodriving@gmail.com.
Lorenzo State Historic Site
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jul 19, 2026.
Event Supported By
Lorenzo Driving Competition
315-655-3200
lorenzodriving@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
NYS Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
Lorenzo State Historic Site
17 Rippleton RoadCazenovia, New York 13035
315-655-3200
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov