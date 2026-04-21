Macsherry Library Annual Book Sale
Macsherry Library Annual Book Sale
It's finally that time. Our annual Summer Book Sale will start on June 22 at 9 a.m. We have wonderful children's books that would be amazing for teachers looking for books. We have a huge selection of books and DVD's for all ages. We also have some vintage maps and original oil/watercolor paintings. You can call 315-482-2241 with any questions.
Macsherry Library
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 05, 2026.
Event Supported By
Macsherry Library
(315) 482-2241
alblib@ncls.org
Macsherry Library
112 Walton St.Alexandria Bay, New York 13607
315-482-2241
ccunningham@ncls.org