'Mandy' (2018)

An acid-drenched, blood-soaked quest for vengeance. Nicolas Cage stars in the surreal horror cult classic, "Mandy."

In the Pacific Northwest in 1983, outsiders Red Miller and Mandy Bloom lead a loving and peaceful existence. When their pine-scented haven is savagely destroyed by a cult led by the sadistic Jeremiah Sand, Red is catapulted into a phantasmagoric journey filled with bloody vengeance and laced with deadly fire.

Remember to stop by Concessions in our beautiful lobby to purchase your fresh, delicious popcorn, and be sure to catch the vintage cartoon short screening before our feature film!

Movie Rating: NR

Runtime: 2 hours, 1 minute

