'Mandy' (2018)
'Mandy' (2018)
An acid-drenched, blood-soaked quest for vengeance. Nicolas Cage stars in the surreal horror cult classic, "Mandy."
In the Pacific Northwest in 1983, outsiders Red Miller and Mandy Bloom lead a loving and peaceful existence. When their pine-scented haven is savagely destroyed by a cult led by the sadistic Jeremiah Sand, Red is catapulted into a phantasmagoric journey filled with bloody vengeance and laced with deadly fire.
Remember to stop by Concessions in our beautiful lobby to purchase your fresh, delicious popcorn, and be sure to catch the vintage cartoon short screening before our feature film!
Movie Rating: NR
Runtime: 2 hours, 1 minute
The Smith Opera House
$12.93 adult general admission, $8.95 students/youth
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Smith Center for the Arts
(315) 781-5483
boxoffice@thesmith.org
The Smith Opera House
82 Seneca StreetGeneva, New York 14456
(315) 781-5483
boxoffice@thesmith.org