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Mental Health: How to Support Someone During a Crisis and Beyond HealthLink Seminar

Mental Health: How to Support Someone During a Crisis and Beyond HealthLink Seminar

Wednesday, October 21 at 5 p.m., held online

As family and friends can play a large role in supporting someone with mental health concerns, it is important to know the communication strategies and resources to support those you care about. Whether you are providing a lot of assistance or little, or just want to learn, join this session to feel more equipped to help a friend or family member cope, both in an acute crisis and beyond.

Speaker: Soojae Hollowell, MD, Attending Psychiatrist, Clinical Assistant Professor, Upstate Medical University

Register for your Zoom link!

Online
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Upstate Medical University's HealthLink program
3154648668
hlthlink@upstate.edu
https://www.upstate.edu/hospital/health/healthlink/
Online