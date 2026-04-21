Mental Health: How to Support Someone During a Crisis and Beyond HealthLink Seminar

Wednesday, October 21 at 5 p.m., held online

As family and friends can play a large role in supporting someone with mental health concerns, it is important to know the communication strategies and resources to support those you care about. Whether you are providing a lot of assistance or little, or just want to learn, join this session to feel more equipped to help a friend or family member cope, both in an acute crisis and beyond.

Speaker: Soojae Hollowell, MD, Attending Psychiatrist, Clinical Assistant Professor, Upstate Medical University

Register for your Zoom link!