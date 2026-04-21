Monarch Migration and Tagging Workshop

Friday, August 28, 11 a.m.

Saturday, August 29, 11 a.m.

Sunday, September 6, 11 a.m.

Friday, September 11, 11 a.m.

Sunday, September 13, 11 a.m.

The Sterling Nature Center is a roosting and feeding resource for migrating monarch butterflies. Join us for a presentation on the life cycle and migration patterns of monarch butterflies. We will also cover identifying monarch butterflies, differentiating them from viceroy butterflies, how to determine gender, and explain the tagging program and procedure. Data collected will be submitted to Monarch Watch, the organization that oversees the international monarch tagging program. We will then go out into the field for a demonstration of netting and tagging, weather permitting. Participation is limited; please email the center at snc@cayugacounty.us to reserve a spot.

