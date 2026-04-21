Montessori School of Syracuse Open House
Montessori School of Syracuse Open House
Discover what a Montessori education can do for your child.
Join us at our Open House to tour our campus, meet our exceptional teachers, and see how our environment cultivates a lifelong enthusiasm for learning.
Stop in anytime Sunday, November 15, from 2-4 p.m. Bring the whole family! Healthy snacks will be available for all.
Montessori School of Syracuse
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Montessori School of Syracuse
315-449-9033
mssadmissions@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
msscommunications@gmail.com
Montessori School of Syracuse
155 Waldorf ParkwaySyracuse, New York 13224
315-449-9033
mssadmissions@gmail.com