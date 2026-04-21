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Montessori School of Syracuse Open House

Montessori School of Syracuse Open House

Discover what a Montessori education can do for your child.

Join us at our Open House to tour our campus, meet our exceptional teachers, and see how our environment cultivates a lifelong enthusiasm for learning.

Stop in anytime Sunday, November 15, from 2-4 p.m. Bring the whole family! Healthy snacks will be available for all.

Montessori School of Syracuse
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Montessori School of Syracuse
315-449-9033
mssadmissions@gmail.com
mssyr.org

Artist Group Info

msscommunications@gmail.com
Montessori School of Syracuse
155 Waldorf Parkway
Syracuse, New York 13224
315-449-9033
mssadmissions@gmail.com
mssyr.org