My Road to Auburn

Who is Dominic Gambaiani, and how did he get here? Join us at APT on Friday, June 12 to experience his "Road to Auburn."

Back by popular demand!

Many Auburnians often stop Dominic when they meet him and ask, "How did you end up in Auburn?!" So, Dominic decided to share his story with Auburn Public Theater for one night only in a cabaret spanning musical genres and decades of his life. From pop to Broadway with a little bit of country, featuring artists and shows like Adele, Taylor Swift, Kings of Leon, Hamilton, and Wicked, join Auburn Public Theater, Dominic, and music director Kristan Sheppard in the Main Stage to experience the twists, turns, and events that brought Dominic to Auburn, NY, and molded him into the person he is today. See you at the show!