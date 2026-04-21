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My Road to Auburn

My Road to Auburn

Who is Dominic Gambaiani, and how did he get here? Join us at APT on Friday, June 12 to experience his "Road to Auburn."

Back by popular demand!

Many Auburnians often stop Dominic when they meet him and ask, "How did you end up in Auburn?!" So, Dominic decided to share his story with Auburn Public Theater for one night only in a cabaret spanning musical genres and decades of his life. From pop to Broadway with a little bit of country, featuring artists and shows like Adele, Taylor Swift, Kings of Leon, Hamilton, and Wicked, join Auburn Public Theater, Dominic, and music director Kristan Sheppard in the Main Stage to experience the twists, turns, and events that brought Dominic to Auburn, NY, and molded him into the person he is today. See you at the show!

Auburn Public Theater
15
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Auburn Public Theater
3152536669
dominic@auburnpublictheater.org
https://auburnpublictheater.org/

Artist Group Info

Dominic Gambaiani
dominic@auburnpublictheater.org
https://auburnpublictheater.org/
Auburn Public Theater
8 Exchange St
Auburn, New York 13021
3152536669
https://auburnpublictheater.org/