NonStop Broadway: Hamilton Karaoke and Sing-Along Brunch

Join Auburn Public Theater and NonStop Broadway for a "Hamilton"-themed brunch in the Owasco Room. Don’t throw away your shot!

This isn’t open-mic karaoke — it’s a fully structured "Hamilton" experience where fans step into the roles and the entire room sings every word. NonStop Broadway puts you center stage, with the rest of the room as your chorus. Grab a song and jump up on stage, or sing along from your table — either way, you’re part of the show.

Brunch will be available on-site at Cafe 108. Order your meal and settle into the Owasco Room for a great show.

How It Works

Every song follows the flow of the show, with lyrics provided and the entire room joining in throughout. Guests can choose between two ticket types:

CAST Tickets: Take the stage and perform as part of the show. Ticket holders are guaranteed at least two times on stage. CAST tickets purchased by Sunday, Sept. 20 gain access to the early Online Song Selection Draft — the best way to secure your favorite songs. (If you miss the draft, you can still choose from the remaining songs at the door). Note: CAST tickets are limited and expected to sell out.

Take the stage and perform as part of the show. Ticket holders are guaranteed at least two times on stage. CAST tickets purchased by Sunday, Sept. 20 gain access to the early Online Song Selection Draft — the best way to secure your favorite songs. (If you miss the draft, you can still choose from the remaining songs at the door). CHORUS Tickets: Sing along from your seat and be in The Room Where It Happens.

Created by Broadway fans and running since 2016, NonStop Broadway has made audiences part of the show night after night. Talk less. Sing more.