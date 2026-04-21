NOPL presents Birding in CNY - Bird Walk

Fred Leff will lead a walk at Oneida Shores on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to spot eagles and other birds in migration. The walk will be followed by a talk led by Leff from the Montezuma Wetlands Complex from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at NOPL Cicero. He will discuss conservation programs at the Audubon NY/CT Centers, governmental entities, Onondaga Lake, and the biology and migration patterns of Sandhill and Whooping cranes, drawing from his experience observing millions of migrating Sandhill cranes in Nebraska.

Bird Walk (3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.): Location: Oneida Shores County Park (parking lot closest to the beach from the entrance), 9400 Bartel Rd., Brewerton, NY 13029 Transportation: Attendees must provide their own transportation. Special Guest: The NOPL Pop-up Library Truck will visit the walk. Weather Date: TBD Registration: Register for the Oneida Shores Bird Walk (strongly encouraged for reminders and updates).

Conservation & Migration Talk (6 p.m. – 7 p.m.): Location: NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero, NY 13039 Presenter: Fred Leff, Montezuma Wetlands Complex Topics: Audubon NY/CT Centers conservation programs, governmental entities, Sandhill and Whooping cranes, and Onondaga Lake Admission: Free Registration: Register for the NOPL Cicero Conservation Talk (separate registration required).



