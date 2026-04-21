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NOPL presents Birding in CNY - Bird Walk

NOPL presents Birding in CNY - Bird Walk

Fred Leff will lead a walk at Oneida Shores on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to spot eagles and other birds in migration. The walk will be followed by a talk led by Leff from the Montezuma Wetlands Complex from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at NOPL Cicero. He will discuss conservation programs at the Audubon NY/CT Centers, governmental entities, Onondaga Lake, and the biology and migration patterns of Sandhill and Whooping cranes, drawing from his experience observing millions of migrating Sandhill cranes in Nebraska.

  • Bird Walk (3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.):

    • Location: Oneida Shores County Park (parking lot closest to the beach from the entrance), 9400 Bartel Rd., Brewerton, NY 13029
    • Transportation: Attendees must provide their own transportation.
    • Special Guest: The NOPL Pop-up Library Truck will visit the walk.
    • Weather Date: TBD
    • Registration: Register for the Oneida Shores Bird Walk (strongly encouraged for reminders and updates).

  • Conservation & Migration Talk (6 p.m. – 7 p.m.):

    • Location: NOPL Cicero, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero, NY 13039
    • Presenter: Fred Leff, Montezuma Wetlands Complex
    • Topics: Audubon NY/CT Centers conservation programs, governmental entities, Sandhill and Whooping cranes, and Onondaga Lake
    • Admission: Free
    • Registration: Register for the NOPL Cicero Conservation Talk (separate registration required).
Oneida Shores Park
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Northern Onondaga Public Library - Cicero
315-699-2032
Northern Onondaga Public Library
Oneida Shores Park
9400 Bartel Road
Brewerton, New York 13029
https://onlib-nopl.libcal.com/event/17635731