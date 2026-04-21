'Nostalgia for the Light' (2010)

A documentary about two different searches conducted in the Chilean Atacama Desert: one by astronomers looking for answers about the history of the cosmos, and one by women looking for the remains of loved ones killed by Pinochet’s regime.

Remember to stop by Concessions in our beautiful lobby to purchase your fresh, delicious popcorn, and be sure to catch the vintage cartoon short screening before our feature film!

Movie Rating: NR

Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes

