NYS Historical Marker for L. Frank Baum (Awarded by WGP Foundation)

A new New York State historical marker will be unveiled in Mattydale to commemorate the life and legacy of L. Frank Baum, beloved author of "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" and one of America’s most enduring literary figures.

The unveiling ceremony will take place on Friday, May 15, at 3 p.m. on the front lawn of the community center in Mattydale.

Event Details:

Location: 2601 Brewerton Rd., Mattydale, NY (The Hoosock-Jensen Salina Community Center)

2601 Brewerton Rd., Mattydale, NY (The Hoosock-Jensen Salina Community Center) Parking: Available at 2619 Brewerton Rd., Krueger’s Funeral Home

The historical marker, awarded to the Lyman Frank Baum Foundation Inc. of Syracuse by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, recognizes Baum’s early years in Mattydale. The property was purchased by the Baums in 1866 when L. Frank was 10 years old. Once called "Roselawn," Baum referred to it as his "beloved childhood home."

Historians and enthusiasts believe that Roselawn is where the Land of Oz began. Baum’s early life and imagination here later shaped a career that included more than 14 books dedicated to the magical Land of Oz—a world that inspired the iconic 1939 MGM film "The Wizard of Oz," the imagination of Walt Disney, and the recent "Wicked" movie releases.

“L. Frank Baum’s stories have left an enduring mark on American culture,” said Kathleen Di Scenna, CNY L. Frank Baum historian. “It is fitting that Mattydale and Onondaga County recognize their place in the history of such a visionary author.”

Local officials, historians, educators, and community members are invited to attend and celebrate this addition to the region’s historical landscape.