Once Upon a Mattress - Musical

A queen who rules with an iron fist, a prince who has never said no to his mother and one princess who will not play by the rules: "Once Upon a Mattress," the musical comedy retelling of "The Princess and the Pea," comes to the Dowd Fine Arts Center Theatre April 2 to 11. Expect big laughs, big heart and a very uncomfortable night's sleep.

- Friday, April 2 at 7 p.m.

- Saturday, April 3 at 7 p.m.

- Sunday, April 4 at 2 p.m.

- Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m.

- Saturday, April 10 at 7 p.m.

- Sunday, April 11 at 2 p.m.

Dowd Fine Arts Center Theatre, SUNY Cortland