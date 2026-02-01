Opus Black String Trio Live at Earlville Opera House

Opus Black is a dynamic contemporary string trio blending classical precision with bold, genre-crossing artistry. This string trio features:



Liz Ingersoll is a freelance violinist currently performing with The Ingersolls, Five Families Ensemble, and the Fish Creek Rodeo. An active and versatile musician, she brings energy and artistry to a wide range of performance settings. She is the owner and operator of Music With Liz, a private music studio where she works with students of all ages and skill levels, fostering both technical excellence and a lifelong love of music. Liz earned her associate degree in music from Onondaga Community College.



is a freelance violinist currently performing with The Ingersolls, Five Families Ensemble, and the Fish Creek Rodeo. An active and versatile musician, she brings energy and artistry to a wide range of performance settings. She is the owner and operator of Music With Liz, a private music studio where she works with students of all ages and skill levels, fostering both technical excellence and a lifelong love of music. Liz earned her associate degree in music from Onondaga Community College. Dan Blumenthal is an orchestra teacher at Jamesville-DeWitt High School. He has served as an instrumental music teacher in the JD school district since the fall of 2010. Dan holds a master’s degree in music education from Syracuse University and a bachelor’s degree in music education from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. During his time at Michigan, he studied violin with Andrew Jennings and saxophone with Donald Sinta. Outside of the classroom, Dan is an active performer on saxophone, violin, and a variety of other instruments. He performs with groups including Sundrop Rise, Stringdom, and Salt City Jazz Collective. Dan currently lives in DeWitt with his wife, Kelsie, and their two children, Emerson and Oliver.



is an orchestra teacher at Jamesville-DeWitt High School. He has served as an instrumental music teacher in the JD school district since the fall of 2010. Dan holds a master’s degree in music education from Syracuse University and a bachelor’s degree in music education from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. During his time at Michigan, he studied violin with Andrew Jennings and saxophone with Donald Sinta. Outside of the classroom, Dan is an active performer on saxophone, violin, and a variety of other instruments. He performs with groups including Sundrop Rise, Stringdom, and Salt City Jazz Collective. Dan currently lives in DeWitt with his wife, Kelsie, and their two children, Emerson and Oliver. Kristen B Kopf, after a fulfilling career as a music educator with the North Syracuse Central School District, now devotes her time to a creative and active performing life. As a freelance musician on both cello and baritone saxophone, she performs professionally in a wide range of styles that blend her strong classical roots with a love of jazz and contemporary music. Kristen can be seen performing with Opus Black Strings, Monk Rowe and The Five Families Ensemble, The Diana Jacobs Band, The Ripcords, and the Syracuse Chamber Orchestra, and she also serves as conductor of the Oasis Chamber Orchestra. Her education includes a bachelor’s degree in music education and performance, a master’s degree in music education, and a second master's degree in orchestral conducting, all from Syracuse University.



Thank you to our Courtyard Series sponsor, Sidney Federal Credit Union!

The Earlville Opera House Arts Center is located at 18 E. Main St. in the quaint village of Earlville, New York. At EOH, we believe accessibility and inclusion are critical to everything we do. Our historic Opera House has been upgraded to ensure accessibility throughout the building.

EOH events are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and through the generosity of EOH members.