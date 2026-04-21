Owl Prowl
Owl Prowl
Friday, August 21, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 22, 7:30 p.m.
Discover how owls rule the night while we explore owl adaptations, hunting skills, where they roost, and how to find them. The program will start with a discussion inside, followed by a night hike in search of eastern screech, barred, and great horned owls.
The Sterling Nature Center
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Friends of the Sterling Nature Center
The Sterling Nature Center
15730 Jensvold RD, PO Box 216Sterling, New York 13156
3159476143
sncvolunteers2021@gmail.com