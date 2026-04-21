Plowshares celebrates 56 years!

Join a thriving multicultural community at Plowshares Craftsfair and Peace Festival, featuring over 120 local craftspeople and community organizations.

Plowshares features handmade crafts such as pottery, jewelry, clothing, art, and much, much more; performances from local musicians and dance troupes; and a silent auction with items from Central New York’s finest restaurants, shops, and entertainment.

Plowshares is a two-day showcase of the kind of world we’re working to build: one where justice, compassion, joy, peace, and environmental sustainability are in abundance.

Admission is $2 - $5 on a sliding scale (more if you can, less if you can’t). Under 16 and over 65 are free.