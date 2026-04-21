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Pond Study

Pond Study

Pond Study

Friday, July 17, 11 a.m.

Saturday, July 18, 1 p.m.

Join us for some hands-on exploration of Dragonfly Pond or other wetlands, looking for aquatic species that are utilizing these amazing habitats. We will use nets and cups to capture creatures, big and small, living in the pond. Dragonfly nymphs, water scorpions, frogs, newts, and tadpoles might be some of the pond life we discover in this valuable wetland ecosystem.

The Sterling Nature Center
11:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

The Friends of the Sterling Nature Center
The Sterling Nature Center
15730 Jensvold RD, PO Box 216
Sterling, New York 13156
3159476143
sncvolunteers2021@gmail.com
https://www.cayugacounty.us/446/Sterling-Nature-Center