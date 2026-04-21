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Ponies & Pumpkin Spice

Ponies & Pumpkin Spice

The Lorenzo Driving Competition invites you to meet the miniature horses wearing costumes, and Jason the Fjord horse disguised as a pumpkin! Tour Lorenzo’s rarely seen carriage storage, coloring pages for the kids, light refreshments, and more. The NYS Draft Horse club will be on-site, offering wagon rides! Admission is free.

Lorenzo State Historic Site
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Lorenzo State Historic Site
315-655-3200
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
https://www.parks.ny.gov/

Artist Group Info

jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
https://parks.ny.gov
Lorenzo State Historic Site
17 Rippleton Road
Cazenovia, New York 13035
315-655-3200
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
https://parks.ny.gov/