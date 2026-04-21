Prayer Vigil

All are welcome to gather with us in prayer for our community, our nation, and our world, seeking God's guidance and grace. The vigil will include Scripture, Sung Responses, Reflection, and Prayer and Meditation on the themes of Wisdom and Discernment; Justice and Compassion; Peace and Community; and, Hope and Faithfulness. For more information, call Liverpool First Presbyterian Church (315) 457-3161 or email office@liverpoolfirstpres.org. Join us in person or livestream on YouTube: https://liverpoolfirstpres.org/.

