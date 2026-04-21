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'Private Eyes'

'Private Eyes'

Feb. 19 – 28, 2027 | Opening Night: Feb. 20

Produced by The Department of Drama in Syracuse University's College of Visual and Performing Arts, performed at Syracuse Stage.

Steven Dietz's twisty comic thriller blurs the line between a couple's real-life infidelity and the play they're rehearsing, keeping audiences guessing about what's fact and what's fiction until its surprising finish. Directed by Ricky Pak.

Syracuse Stage
$8+
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Feb 28, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Syracuse Stage
315-443-3275
boxoffice@syraucsestage.org
https://www.syracusestage.org
Syracuse Stage
820 E. Genesee St.
Syracsue, New York 13210
315-443-3275
boxoffice@syracusestage.org
https://www.syracusestage.org