'Private Eyes'
'Private Eyes'
Feb. 19 – 28, 2027 | Opening Night: Feb. 20
Produced by The Department of Drama in Syracuse University's College of Visual and Performing Arts, performed at Syracuse Stage.
Steven Dietz's twisty comic thriller blurs the line between a couple's real-life infidelity and the play they're rehearsing, keeping audiences guessing about what's fact and what's fiction until its surprising finish. Directed by Ricky Pak.
Syracuse Stage
$8+
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Feb 28, 2027.
Event Supported By
Syracuse Stage
315-443-3275
boxoffice@syraucsestage.org
Syracuse Stage
820 E. Genesee St.Syracsue, New York 13210
315-443-3275
boxoffice@syracusestage.org