Radicchio: A Celebration of the Beloved Italian Vegetable

The Farmer & Foodway Series presents a book release with Davide Zimolo.

Thursday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m. at The Other Side, 2011 Genesee St., Utica

Join radicchio grower Davide Zimolo for an evening of stories and recipes.

Recipe books available for sale. Event is free and open to the public. Donations appreciated.

