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Radicchio: A Celebration of the Beloved Italian Vegetable

Radicchio: A Celebration of the Beloved Italian Vegetable

Radicchio: A Celebration of the Beloved Italian Vegetable

The Farmer & Foodway Series presents a book release with Davide Zimolo.

Thursday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m. at The Other Side, 2011 Genesee St., Utica

Join radicchio grower Davide Zimolo for an evening of stories and recipes.
Recipe books available for sale. Event is free and open to the public. Donations appreciated.

The Other Side Community Forum & Gallery
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

The Other Side Community Forum and Gallery
(315) 735-4825
contact@theothersideutica.org
https://theothersideutica.org/
The Other Side Community Forum & Gallery
2011 Genessee St.
Utica, New York 13501
(315) 735-4825
contact@theothersideutica.org
https://theothersideutica.org/