Radicchio: A Celebration of the Beloved Italian Vegetable
Radicchio: A Celebration of the Beloved Italian Vegetable
Radicchio: A Celebration of the Beloved Italian Vegetable
The Farmer & Foodway Series presents a book release with Davide Zimolo.
Thursday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m. at The Other Side, 2011 Genesee St., Utica
Join radicchio grower Davide Zimolo for an evening of stories and recipes.
Recipe books available for sale. Event is free and open to the public. Donations appreciated.
The Other Side Community Forum & Gallery
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Other Side Community Forum and Gallery
(315) 735-4825
contact@theothersideutica.org
The Other Side Community Forum & Gallery
2011 Genessee St.Utica, New York 13501
(315) 735-4825
contact@theothersideutica.org