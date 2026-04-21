Oct. 16 – 25, 2026 | Opening Night: Oct. 17

Produced by The Department of Drama in Syracuse University's College of Visual and Performing Arts, performed at Syracuse Stage.

Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical follows a year in the lives of a group of artists and friends scraping by in Manhattan's East Village, grappling with love, loss, and creativity in the shadow of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Directed by Melissa Crespo, with music direction by Brian Cimmet.