'Rent'
'Rent'
Oct. 16 – 25, 2026 | Opening Night: Oct. 17
Produced by The Department of Drama in Syracuse University's College of Visual and Performing Arts, performed at Syracuse Stage.
Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical follows a year in the lives of a group of artists and friends scraping by in Manhattan's East Village, grappling with love, loss, and creativity in the shadow of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Directed by Melissa Crespo, with music direction by Brian Cimmet.
Syracuse Stage
$8+
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Oct 25, 2026.
Event Supported By
Syracuse Stage
315-443-3275
boxoffice@syraucsestage.org
Syracuse Stage
820 E. Genesee St.Syracsue, New York 13210
315-443-3275
boxoffice@syracusestage.org