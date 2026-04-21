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'Rent'

'Rent'

Oct. 16 – 25, 2026 | Opening Night: Oct. 17

Produced by The Department of Drama in Syracuse University's College of Visual and Performing Arts, performed at Syracuse Stage.

Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical follows a year in the lives of a group of artists and friends scraping by in Manhattan's East Village, grappling with love, loss, and creativity in the shadow of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Directed by Melissa Crespo, with music direction by Brian Cimmet.

Syracuse Stage
$8+
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Oct 25, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Syracuse Stage
315-443-3275
boxoffice@syraucsestage.org
https://www.syracusestage.org
Syracuse Stage
820 E. Genesee St.
Syracsue, New York 13210
315-443-3275
boxoffice@syracusestage.org
https://www.syracusestage.org