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Revisit the Revolution: Lorenzo’s America 250th Speaker Series

Revisit the Revolution: Lorenzo’s America 250th Speaker Series

Dr. Graham Hodges: The Black American Revolution: African American Freedom Choices

Dr. Graham Russell Hodges, George Dorland Langdon, Jr. Professor of History and African Studies at Colgate University, will explore the choices that Patriot and Loyalist Black Americans made during the American Revolution.

A sizable number of Black Americans sided with the British forces, with thousands ultimately choosing exile for a mixed freedom in the British Empire. At least 5,000 Black soldiers served in the American army, showing honor and courage in key battles. The lecture will discuss why Black Americans made their choices and the eventual outcome of such major alliances. Hodges is the author of over ten books, including the forthcoming biography: "Henry Highland Garnet: A Passion for the Freedom-Idea" (Yale University Press, 2027). Admission is free.

Meier's Creek Cazenovia Farm Brewery
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Lorenzo State Historic Site
315-655-3200
jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
https://www.parks.ny.gov/

Artist Group Info

jacqueline.roshia@parks.ny.gov
https://www.parks.ny.gov/
Meier's Creek Cazenovia Farm Brewery
33 Rippleton Road
Cazenovia, New York 13035
3156553200
https://www.meierscreekbrewing.com/